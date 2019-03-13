ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A lot of college students are simply trying to make ends meet. Some even use sugar daddies as a way to pay the bills.
“I like men in the higher caliber, so I look for that.”
Makaylia Johnson, 21, has used the Seeking Arrangement dating website for more than two-and-a-half years.
“I was, you know, in need of financial help and things like that and I wasn’t really looking like something like a commitment because I’m in college,” Johnson added.
She said often older men have paid for her school, where she lives, even what she drives.
“Basically, he just took care of me,” she said of one of the men. “Made sure my rent was paid, anything I wanted to do. I went to Mexico. I went to the Bahamas.”
Seeking Arrangement, a sugar-daddy dating website, released a list of what it calls the fastest growing sugar baby schools.
Kennesaw State University was ranked number 23 with 444 students using the website and 134 new sign-ups last year.
Georgia State University came in at the top spot, with more than 1,300 students using Seeking Arrangement. More than 300 of those students signed up in 2018.
“I’ve lived off this for all these years,” said Johnson.
She said the extra help has allowed her to start her own beauty business. Johnson sees the arrangement as a form of dating but admits it’s not for everyone.
Critics say sugar daddy dating websites are degrading to women and can lead to prostitution and even trafficking.
“I wouldn’t get on there if you don’t have a self-identity and you’re not fully developed on who you are because guys can manipulate you,” Johnson said.
As for what the sugar daddies want in return?
“It’s everything that involves a relationship basically.”
