ATLANTA (CBS46)—A new report detailed the percentage of homes in metro-Atlanta that are owned free and clear.
According to a study by Construction Coverage, 19.9% of homeowners in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area own the title to their homes.
The study looked at 250 metros in 50 states.
The median home value without a mortgage is $200k, and the median home value with a mortgage is $237k, the study noted.
The median household income of a home without a mortgage is $75k, and the median household income with a mortgage is $102k, according to the study.
For the full report, please click:https://constructioncoverage.com/research/where-residents-have-paid-off-homes
