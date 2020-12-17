A study that measured the aging population of cities across the U.S. reported metro Atlanta’s population is aging, but not as fast as other cities.
According to Porch.com, 47.5% of the metro Atlanta area population is under 35-years-old.
Additionally, the study reported, out of all large metropolitan areas, Atlanta is the 13th youngest.
The study noted:
- Percentage of the population under 35: 47.5%
- Population under 35: 2,856,076
- Total population: 6,018,744
- Homeownership rate for households under 35: 34.4%
- Homeownership rate for all households: 64.3%
For a view of the full report, please click.
