ATLANTA (CBS46)—What is the best metro area for African American advancement?
It turns out, it is not Atlanta.
Atlanta came in at Number three, according to a recent study from https://www.buyautoinsurance.com/
The study reportedly analyzed data including Black population concentration, average Black household income, Black mortality at the hands of police, and unemployment rates to find the best and worst metro areas for African American advancement in the United States.
The study noted Sacramento-Roseville, CA came in at Number 1 and Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, NC came in at Number 2
Highlights of the study include:
• The Atlanta metro area is 3rd in our ranking. 32% of the population is Black with a median household income of $54,456. Additionally, 89% of Black households own a vehicle.
• The best metro area for African American advancement is California’s capital region, Sacramento. Despite having a relatively small African American population (7%), the cost of living in and around Sacramento is much lower than California’s average, and police brutality is much lower than regions of a similar size.
• The worst metro area in the U.S. for African American advancement? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The median household income for Black Americans in Pittsburgh is $29,100, the second-lowest of any city we studied. Only 8% of the population is Black.
You can view the full study here: The Best & Worst Cities for African American Advancement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.