What happens in Atlanta stays in Atlanta?
It turns out Las Vegas is not the only “Sin City” in America.
According to a study from personal finance website Wallet Hubb, Atlanta is also ranked as a Top "Sin City”.
The website measured seven key dimensions: anger and hatred, jealously, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.
Las Vegas took the top spot and Atlanta came in at Number 5.
Authors noted the study compared 182 cities— including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across the seven key dimensions
To take a look at the complete study, please click: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-cities-in-america/29846
