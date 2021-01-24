A financial website surveyed Americans in 25 major U.S. cities comparing their money-related behaviors.
Self Financial Inc. surveyed 2,600 residents to find out how they feel about their finances.
According to the findings, only 11.8% of the study participants said they are “excellent” at handling their finances; 6.8% rated themselves “poor,” and the rest fell somewhere in between.
Where did metro Atlanta land on the list?
Here's what they found:
- Atlanta ranked as the most honest city in America with 37% of Atlanta residents reporting that they don’t tell any lies related to money. That was almost 13% higher than the national average.
- Atlanta residents were also the least likely to exaggerate how much something costs to friends, family or a partner with only 9% of Atlanta residents admitting to exaggerating the cost of an item.
- When it comes to lying about finances and money, 36% of Atlanta residents admit to hiding a purchase from a partner or family member.
Click to take a look at the full report.
