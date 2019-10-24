ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Breast cancer has become the leading cause of cancer death among black women in Georgia based on a new study by the American Cancer Society.
Telonya Tabler Pinckney was 37-year-old when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She told CBS46, “We were actually on vacation and I had a lump under my armpit.
“I had eight rounds of chemo. After that I had surgery. I had a lumpectomy two days before Christmas” said Pinckney.
Carol DeSantis, the lead author of the study and a principal scientist at the American Cancer Society, said in Georgia black women are 43 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.
“What seems to be the most important factor is access to high quality care, insurance,” DeSantis told CBS46.
Pamela Williams, a breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed in November 2017. During her diagnosis she did not have insurance. “I just reached out to some free clinics and was able to get financial assistance through Northside Hospital and I received some of the best care," Williams said.
According to the American Cancer Society, factors like obesity and declining fertility drive up the risk of breast cancer.
DeSantis said black women are more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age, but there is hope. If detected at a local stage, women have a 99 percent chance of surviving at least 5 years.
“You still have the aches and pains,” Pinckney said. “I just say it’s my new normal now.”
Both Pinckney and Williams are in remission.
“I feel great,” Williams said. “I’m grateful and I’m so grateful that I acted immediately because the triple negative is so aggressive.”
