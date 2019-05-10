ATLANTA (CBS46) – While the recent measles outbreaks across the United States have not come to the Atlanta-metro area; a new study from The Lancet found one local county could be at a higher risk of an outbreak.
According to the study, Clayton County makes the top 25 for the highest risk of a measles outbreak in 2019. Clayton County ranked 21st out of 25 counties in the study. The top five counties in the study were: Cook, Illinois (Chicago); Los Angeles, California; Miami-Dade, Florida; Queens, New York; and King County, Washington (Seattle).
Some of those areas have already seen measles outbreaks this year. According to the study, “each of the counties…that have not yet had a measles outbreak in 2019 (as of April 15) either lies adjacent to a county that has or is served by a major international airport and is thus at risk of imported measles cases resulting in a local outbreak.”
This reasoning explains why Clayton County is ranked so highly on the list due to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s location
The study found the United States has seen a resurgence in measles due to two factors: “the reintroduction of the virus at individual localities through travel from countries experiencing outbreaks; and low vaccination rates fueled by non-medical exemptions.”
Low vaccine rates can be traced to concerns by some on the safety of vaccines. Much of that concern, coincidentally, was generated by a withdrawn and discredited report from the Lancet in the 1990’s that tried and failed to link the MMR vaccine with autism.
As for the other factor of international travel, the study did identify several countries where travelers should be more closely monitored including: India, China, Mexico, Japan, Ukraine, Philippines, and Thailand.
The study’s authors did say the analysis of measles they used can be “straightforwardly extended to other vaccine preventable diseases, especially those for which non-medical exemption rates and air travel are relevant to disease spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.