Emory University received an increase in ranking and more federal research dollars from the National Institute of Health in 2020 than any other prior year
According to The Fiscal Year 2020 rankings from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, Emory University's ranking rose to 18th in the United States, generating $507 million in research funding in 2020. In 2019, Emory University received $382 million.
The report noted at least 20 percent of the funding supported research related to COVID-19.
“The growing support from NIH demonstrated in these rankings underscores the high quality of research taking place at Emory,” says David Stephens, MD, vice president for research at Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center and chair of the department of medicine in the School of Medicine.
“That work that has only intensified in these challenging times. Emory has helped to lead the way in battling COVID, testing and developing vaccines and therapeutics as well as cutting-edge diagnostics. All the while, researchers have continued on with other important work aimed at improving citizens’ health and wellbeing.”
Funding highlights for individual schools:
• The School of Medicine: 14th in the nation with $395.2 million
• The School of Nursing: 5th in the nation with $9.3 million
• Rollins School of Public Health: 4th in the nation with $58.9 million
