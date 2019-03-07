ATLANTA (CBS46) --- While Facebook remains the dominant social media platform across the globe, the user base in the United States shrank since 2017 by millions of users, according to a new survey by Edison Research.
According to the research, Facebook now has 15 million fewer users than it did at the same time in 2017. This comes despite the same study finding approximately 80 percent of people in the United States are posting in some form to social networks.
The largest drop in user base came among those aged 12-34. The study found the number of users in that age demographic dropped from 79 percent in 2017 to 62 percent in 2019. Among users, aged 35-54, the user base remained steady at 69 percent over the last two years. Finally, among those aged 55 and older, the number of users grew over the last two years to 53 percent.
The study found in 2015, the number of social media users who used Facebook most often was at 65 percent. This year, the study revealed 52 percent of social media users used Facebook most often. The biggest beneficiary of this drop was Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook, and Snapchat.
