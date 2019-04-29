ATLANTA (CBS46) – Suicide rates among teens jumped in the month following the release of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” according to new research published Monday in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. However, they were unable establish a direct causal relationship between the two.
The show, “13 Reasons Why,” tells the story of a young girl who commits suicide but leaves behind 13 tapes that detail why she chose to commit suicide. It was released to critical acclaim when it debuted in late March 2017.
The study found there were 195 more youth suicides (10-17-year-olds) than expected in the nine months after the Netflix series was released. Researchers found the number of suicides in April 2017 was greater than any single month during the five-year period examined. The number was driven in part by a significant increase in suicide among young males. The researchers didn’t find any significant trends in suicide rates in people over 18-years-old.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, researchers compared the suicide rate to the homicide rate during the same period to assess if any social or environmental events after the release of the show could have contributed to the increase in youth suicides. Researchers didn’t find any significant changes in homicide rates following the release of the show.
The NIMH said the research was compelling, but due to the study’s design, “researchers cannot make a causal link between the release of ’13 Reasons Why’ and the observed changes in suicide rates.” The researchers couldn’t rule out other events or factors that may have impacted the suicide rates.
For its part, Netflix hasn’t addressed the study, but did add a warning video that plays before the show begins. The second season of the show was released last year, and a third season is in production.
If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text ‘home’ to 741 741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.