NEW YORK (CBS46) -- Findings from a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association show COVID-19 may have long-term cardiovascular consequences for those who are infected by the virus.
The study, released in the JAMA Cardiology, looked at 100 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infections and analyzed their hearts with cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
The study found 78 patients (78%) had cardiac involvement and myocardial inflammation in 60 patients. Both of those findings were "independent of preexisting conditions, severity, and overall course of the acute illness, and the time from the original diagnosis." According to the authors, the most prevalent abnormality was "myocardial inflammation" which was found in 60 patients followed by "regional scar and pericardial enhancement."
While the sample size was small, the authors said the findings "indicate the need for ongoing investigation of the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.