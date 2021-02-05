A national study on restaurant worker's pay is out, and guess where Georgia landed on the list.
According to the Business.Org study, Georgia landed at the bottom of the list.
"The restaurant industry—and its workers—have faced severe challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With added safety precautions, inconsistent work, and unemployment—restaurant workers struggle to find stability", the study noted.
Researchers compared pay for each state plus Washington, DC, and U.S. territories in Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Georgia landed as number 52 out of 54 as the worst paying area for restaurant workers.
The study found:
- In Georgia restaurant workers make an average salary of $20,544
- This is 59% less than the average salary of all other occupation ($49,620) in Georgia
To see the study’s complete results, please click: https://www.business.org/hr/employees/best-us-states-for-restaurant-staff/
