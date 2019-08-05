ATLANTA (CBS46) – As Americans continue to spend thousands of dollars a year on health care, some states, including Georgia, are not returning much bang for the consumers’ buck.
According to a new study from Wallethub.com, Georgia ranks 46th in states with best health care systems. Georgia only beat out fellow southern states: Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Alaska in the study.
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 43 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome. Georgia struggled in access to health care, ranking 49th, while the state ranked 44th when it came to health care outcomes. Georgia did perform marginally better in cost of health care, ranking in the top half of the nation when it comes to lower health care costs.
Here's how Georgia ranked in several categories in the study:
- 24th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium
- 40th – Hospital Beds per Capita
- 41st – Physicians per Capita
- 31st – Dentists per Capita
- 42nd – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate
- 48th – % of Insured Adults
- 43rd – % of Insured Children
- 34th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year
Overall, the study found Georgia ranked 48th when it came to the lowest percentage of adults aged 19 to 64 with health insurance.
Looking at the lowest ranked areas in the study, only four of the states in the bottom ten were not in the Deep South.
