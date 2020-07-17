ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp signed several pieces of legislation on Thursday his office said will “ensure a safer and healthier Georgia.”
The new laws, signed at a bill signing ceremony at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, will reduce surprise medical billing (HB 888) and address Georgia's maternal mortality rate by enhancing access to quality and timely care for mothers on Medicaid (HB 1114), the governor’s office reported.
"This is an historic step forward for Georgia when it comes to healthcare, and frankly, it couldn't come at a better time - as our state and country face the greatest public health challenge we have seen in the 21st Century," said Governor Kemp. "When we began 2020, none of us could have predicted that we would face a pandemic and grapple with unprecedented threats to the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians."
According to a 2016 report, Georgia ranked last among the 50 states for maternal mortality https://assets.americashealthrankings.org/app/uploads/hwc-fullreport_v2.pdf.
CBS46 has previously covered Georgia's maternal mortality crisis: https://bit.ly/395EMKr
According to the governor’s office, other bills signed at the ceremony included: HB 521, HB 578, HB 789, HB 932, SB 28, and SB 395.
