A new report shows student loan debts are crippling Georgians.
According to the study, commissioned by Smartest Dollar, out of all U.S. states, Georgia has the 2nd highest average student loan debt per borrower.
Researchers in the project ranked states based on the average student loan debt per borrower and included the total student loan debt in each state.
The study showed prior to forbearance programs brought on by the response to COVID-19, student loan debt in Georgia totaled a whopping $63.7 billion. The average student loan debt balance in Georgia was $39,700 per borrower.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the payment pause for student loan borrowers will be extended through the end of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.