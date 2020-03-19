ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A team of Chinese researchers from Beihang and Tsinghua Universities released a study last week examining the effect warmer weather could have on the novel coronavirus. The research paper which examined 100 Chinese cities with more than 40 cases concluded that "the arrival of summer and the rainy season in the northern hemisphere will effectively reduce the transmission of COVID-19."
The data examined by the researchers was pulled from January 21-23, before the Chinese government launched a large-scale intervention to stop the spread of the virus on January 24th. That allowed the researchers to examine the "natural" spread of the virus. By comparing different geographic regions, researchers noticed cities with higher temperature and higher relative humidity had a lower rate of transmission of the virus than the colder and drier cities.
Taking into account GDP per capita and population density to normalize differences in health care infrastructure, the study found that just a 1°C increase in temperature and 1% increase in relative humidity effectively lowers the transmission of COVID-19.
Assuming that same relationship for countries outside of China, the researchers found that between March and July, Tokyo would experience a 48% drop in transmission by the start of the 2020 Olympics. That percentage was calculated using temperature and relative humidity data from 2019.
The researchers noted several factors can affect a virus including temperature and humidity as well as a country's population density and quality of medical care. The coronavirus' ability to survive on surfaces for a long period of time could complicate the transmission and spread of the virus.
It's important to note that the research paper has not been peer-reviewed and the CDC official statement maintains that it is not known at this point if warmer weather will have an impact on the spread of COVID-19.
Based on the relationship between weather and other viruses such as influenza or SARS, we have no reason to believe that warmer weather will accelerate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Long range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center showcase a much warmer than average April, May, and June months. In addition to the warmer temperatures, rainfall is predicted to be above average as well for much of the eastern half of the country.
