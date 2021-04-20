A report from a prominent real estate brokerage highlights financial discrimination homeowners in primarily Black neighborhoods face in comparison to their white counterparts.
According to Redfin, a Seattle-based discount real estate brokerage, the average home in a primarily Black neighborhood nationwide is worth $46,000 less than a comparable home in a primarily white neighborhood.
Redfin analyzed value estimates for more than 7 million homes that were listed and sold from 2013 through February 2021.
"Our analysis rules out all the factors that are typically associated with home value and still finds a significant difference between the values of otherwise nearly identical homes in similar Black and white neighborhoods. We're left with bias and systemic racism to explain the variation in home values," said Redfin senior economist Reginald Edwards.
"Today's Black homeowners are missing out on $46,000 worth of wealth due to racist housing policies that were outlawed in the 1960s and continuing biases among homebuyers and housing professionals in parts of the homebuying process like appraisals and mortgage lending—and that's $46,000 that would multiply as the years go on and benefit future generations."
In addition, according to the report, Black neighborhoods were likely to have less access to green space than white neighborhoods, and schools in minority neighborhoods are much more likely to be underfunded than those in white neighborhoods.
"No real progress on the racial home-value gap has been made over the last decade, which highlights the depth of the problem and how difficult it is to change," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.
There isn't a policy that would make people less prejudiced. We would need to see a broad cultural shift in the way homebuyers view neighborhoods that are predominantly Black. I'm hopeful that can happen. It used to be that many white homebuyers would consider a neighborhood undesirable if there were any Black residents at all, but now diverse neighborhoods aren't as stigmatized. However, there still appears to be a stigma against primarily Black neighborhoods.
Unfortunately, the longer Black Americans have lower home values than their white counterparts, the longer they are missing out on wealth that could be used for other investments and to pass along to their children."
This report comes as Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock chaired a hearing highlighting racial disparities in the housing market.
To take a look at the report, please click here
