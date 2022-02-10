ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Mortgage rates are back up to pre-pandemic levels. It's adding to an already stressful housing market. Many buyers pulling the trigger on homes as fast as possible. But the rush has some homeowners -- questioning their purchase.
Atlanta realtor Erin Coker knows a thing or two about the current housing market and challenges facing both buyers and sellers.
“Patience is everything right now,” Coker said.
She recorded more than $ sales last year as one of Harry Norman’s top 20 realtors in Buckhead. And she’ll be the first to tell you that recent home buyers have been forced to navigate a housing market feeding frenzy with record-low inventory and soaring home values.
“I always tell my buyers no home is going to be perfect. The likelihood of you going out and getting 100% of what you want is very low. I always tell people you’ve got to go out and get about 80-90% of what you want,” Coker said.
A new Zillow survey finds 75% of pandemic-era home buyers regret at least one thing about their new home.
Amanda Pendleton is a home trends expert with Zillow and said buyers’ remorse is more common than you think.
“The most common regrets are that they bought a home that needed more work or had more maintenance than they expected and that they bought a home that was too small,” Pendleton said. “It’s really important that you’re prepared, that you’ve got patience and that you partner with the right people.”
Today’s buyers face similar challenges, but they may have more time to weigh their options. In Atlanta, inventory is down nearly 50% from pre-pandemic levels and homes are now going under contract about 10 days after they’re listed for sale.
Coker said choosing the right realtor is key and you need to make sure you’re pre-approved with a plan in place before looking.
“I always tell people too that if this one doesn’t work out, it just means it wasn’t meant for you. The right one will be there at the right time,” Coker said.
