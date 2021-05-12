ATLANTA (CBS46)—A new report from a leading provider of software and analytics for the real estate industry suggests rent prices in metro Atlanta are surging.
According to RealPage, the increase in rent prices nationwide is likely to continue as local economies reopen after shutting down due to the pandemic.
The report noted metro Atlanta showed its strongest rent growth in over a decade.
According to the report, in April, metro Atlanta’s rents have risen 1.9%. On an annual basis, rents in the metro were up 8.5%, also a strong historical performance.
The average monthly rent in metro Atlanta stands at $1,370, compared to the national average of $1,453.
“This upturn in rent growth arrives right at the beginning of prime leasing season. The vast majority of household moves tend to occur in the time frame from April through September,” according to a spokesperson from RealPage.
When comparing other large metropolitan areas, there was more pain in the wallet for renters.
The study showed rent increases were 2% or better in the following markets: Austin, Las Vegas, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Raleigh/Durham, and Jacksonville. Denver and Atlanta posted monthly rent growth of 1.9%.
The news is not all bad for renters in several top markets, according to the report.
“Rents are still down 18.3% year-over-year in San Francisco, while the annual price cut is near 14% in San Jose and New York.
Seattle’s annual loss is 6%, and the year-over-year declines are at 4% to 5% in Oakland, Boston, and Washington, DC,” according to a spokesperson.
To see the complete report, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.