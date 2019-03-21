ATLANTA (CBS46) – While shopping at the mall may be a thing of the past, a new study found that a little more than a quarter of Americans admitted to a new experience, “drunk shopping.”
According to the website Finder.com, 26 percent of Americans admit to shopping under the influence. While the number may seem high, it’s a decline from 2018 when the same site found 46 percent of Americans said they had bought things while under the influence.
On the other hand, while the total number of Americans drunk shopping may have dropped; the amount of money being spent during drunk shopping episodes jumped by nearly $10 billion from 2018 to 2019, according to the study.
A total of 53.4 million Americans admitted to shopping while drunk, according to the study. Finder found that since 2017, spending on drunk shopping jumped from $206 in 2017 to $736 in 2019.
Food is the number one item drunk shoppers spent their money on followed by shoes/clothing, gambling, cigarettes, and DVD/movies. Looking at the gender divide, the study found 44 percent of the drunk shoppers were women while 56 were men.
When it came to which age group was spending the most on drunk shopping, it was Millennials by a wide margin, topping both Generation X and Baby Boomers. However, as the study points out, Millennials were also consuming the least amount of alcohol per year of the three age ranges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.