If you are thinking about which city to spend your retirement years, you might want to add Atlanta to your list.
That’s according to a study from RetirementLiving.com.
The study looked at the top 50 cities and ranked them based on three areas: affordability, quality of life, and health care.
How did Atlanta score?
It came in at Number 4.
To take a look at the full list, please click:https://www.retirementliving.com/best-cities-to-retire-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.