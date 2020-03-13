ATLANTA (CBS46)—Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting both citizen's health and also their views on the housing market as well.
According to a study from the National Association of Realtors, nearly one in four home sellers have changed how their home is viewed while their home is on the market due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The changes include sellers stopping open houses, requiring potential buyers to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and asking buyers to remove shoes or wear footies.
In Washington State, the percentage requiring those changes jump to 44 percent and in California, the numbers jump to 34 percent. Both Washington State and California were hit the hardest by the outbreak.
NAR also asked respondents how the significant declines in stock market values and mortgage interest rate impacted respondents.
Several highlights of the survey include:
• 37% said lower mortgage rates excited home buyers much more than the stock market correction.
• Almost 8 out of 10 (78%) said there has been no change in buyer interest due to the coronavirus.
• 16% said buyer interest has decreased due to coronavirus, with members in California and Washington State citing larger decreases in buyer interest – 21% and 19%, respectively.
• Nearly 9 in 10 members (87%) said coronavirus has not affected the number of homes on the market.
• In Washington State and California, 5% and 4% of members, respectively, reported homes were removed from the market. That figure is 3% for members nationwide.
To view the full report, please click: https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/nar-flash-survey-economic-pulse
