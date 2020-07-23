ATLANTA (CBS46)—A newly released study looked at the economic impact COVID-19 has had on businesses in metro Atlanta.
According to a report from Yelp, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area had 2,333 business closures, both temporary and permanent, between March 1 and July 10.
The report found 292 restaurants and 240 retails businesses have permanently closed.
“Nationally, temporary business closures decrease, while permanent closures continue increasing, now accounting for 55% of all closed businesses since March 1”, the report stated.
The report also noted a dramatic increase in interest in Black-owned businesses on Yelp.
For instance, from May 25 to July 10, there were more than 2.5 million searches for Black-owned businesses, compared to approximately 35k searches over the same time period last year.
To view the full report, click full report here.
