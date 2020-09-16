WASHINGTON (CBS46) – Only two-thirds of U.S. Millennials and Generation Z members know that six million Jews were slaughtered during the Holocaust, according to a startling new survey.
The survey, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, looked at only U.S. members of the Millennial age and those in Generation Z (aged 18-39). Researchers found 36 percent in those groups thought two million or fewer Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust and nearly half (48 percent) couldn’t name a single concentration camp or ghetto.
Going deeper, 56 percent of Millennials/Generation Z couldn’t identify Auschwitz-Birkenau while just six percent were familiar with Dachau, three percent were aware of Bergen-Belsen, and just one percent were aware of Buchenwald or Treblinka.
One of the most disturbing findings from the survey was that more than one in 10 Millennials/Gen Z believed that “Jews caused the Holocaust.” Those numbers were highest in: New York (19 percent); Louisiana, Tennessee and Montana (16 percent); and Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada and New Mexico (15 percent).
Overall, nearly half (49 percent) of those surveyed said they have “witnessed Holocaust denial or distortion on social media or elsewhere online.” Another 30 percent said they had seen “Nazi symbols on their social media platforms or in their community.”
Looking at the state of Georgia, 51 percent of Millennials/Gen Z in the state couldn’t name a single concentration camp or ghetto; 15 percent though Jews caused the Holocaust; 48 percent didn’t know what Auschwitz was; and 62 percent didn’t know six million Jews were slaughtered in the Holocaust. Further, 44 percent of Georgian Millennials/Gen Z said they have seen Holocaust denial or distortion online and another 52 percent said they have seen Nazi symbols in their community and/or on social media in the last five years.
Deeper in the findings on Georgia, the survey found a total of 30 percent of young Georgians thought the Holocaust was associated with the Civil War or World War I. Another 16 percent of young Georgians believe the Holocaust happened, "but the number of Jews who died in it has been greatly exaggerated," while another almost 20 percent said it is acceptable for an individual to hold neo-Nazi views. Finally, another total of 30 percent of young Georgians believed World War I or the Jews themselves caused the Holocaust.
According to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, there analysis was the “first-ever 50-state survey on Holocaust knowledge among Millennials and Gen Z.” The group calculated a “knowledge score” by using the percentage from Millennial and Gen Z who 1. Have ‘definitely heard about the Holocaust’; 2. Can name at least one concentration camp, death camp, or ghetto; and 3. Know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.”
The states with the lowest Knowledge Scores were: Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.