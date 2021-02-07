While the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 isn't being reported in large numbers in Georgia, that may change as a new study finds the strain (also known as the UK strain) is doubling almost every 10 days.
The study, which was published ahead of full peer review, found the B.1.1.7 variant could have a transmission rate of 30 to 40 percent higher than the more common strain of COVID-19. The authors of the new study said the U.S. should be prepared for the new strain to be dominant in most parts of the United States, "by March."
That tracks with what the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in late January when it also warned the UK strain could be the primary strain in the United States by March. At the time, the CDC warned, "the increased transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant warrants universal and increased compliance with mitigation strategies, including distancing and masking. Higher vaccination coverage might need to be achieved to protect the public."
According to the New York Times, researchers said the new strain may be spreading "particularly quickly" in Florida. That could be especially problematic as the Super Bowl, held in Tampa Sunday, saw large parties in the city with most not wearing masks or social distancing.
And while up to this point, the belief was the UK variant was simply more contagious and not more deadly; new research shows that may have been wishful thinking. British researchers posted a study online saying the risk of dying of the UK variant is up to 35 percent higher than the more common version of COVID, the Times reported.
Less than two dozen cases of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Georgia through the first week of February.
