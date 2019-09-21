ROSWELL, FULTON Co (CBS46) -- No one was hurt in a fire that stopped traffic for a short time Saturday in Roswell.
Firefighters made quick work of putting out the flames that destroyed a pickup at the intersection of Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge Road.
They don't know what started the fire.
