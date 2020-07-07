COBB CO (CBS46)—Cobb and Douglas Counties public heath staff recently issued a public health alert in both counties due to a “substantial rise” in COVID-19 cases.
According to health officials, “Not only are more people being tested, but the positivity rate of those tested continues to rise -- now more than 10 percent.”
Other details released by county health officials:
• More positive tests coming from a younger age group (20-40 years of age)
• Last week recorded the highest number of reported cases in Cobb/Douglas since the pandemic started
• The positivity rate has risen from around 4 percent to more than 10 percent. Combined with more testing this is evidence of increased spread in our community.
• GOOD NEWS: Death rate is still declining, likely because of the ages of those being hospitalized (younger group)
To view a conversation with the Dir. Cobb and Douglas Public Health, please click: https://bit.ly/3edkFuN
