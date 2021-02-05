A substitute teacher in Carroll County faces 20 counts child molestation after police were alerted by staffers at Mt. Zion Elementary School.
Carroll County investigators said they were called about allegations of misconduct by substitute teacher Amelia Ressler, 30, of Carrollton. Investigators said they discovered Ressler allegedly engaged in "indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school aged children."
Investigators said the school notified them immediately upon learning of the allegations and they will continue to work with the school as the investigation continues.
