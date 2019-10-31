FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Many in Sandy Springs have voiced concerns about a new Tokyo Valentino adult store opening in their community.
Those concerned believe the location will mimic what is rumored to be happening at the Tokyo Valentino on Cheshire Bridge Road. CBS46 decided to investigate to separate rumor from fact.
We went to the Cheshire Bridge Road location during the early evening, the first thing CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg noticed were bright neon lights and modern architecture as he pulled up.
Next he noticed that all of the action seemed to be happening at the backside of the building. There he witnessed multiple people make their way into the back door. For just $18 Trason made his way through the back door where at least a dozen men were looking for someone to hook up with.
“You have a beautiful body,” one man told Trason.
The lights were extremely low. Another customer opens a private porn booth and gestures for Trason to follow him inside. Instead, Trason turned and headed to another section of the property in search of women. He didn’t find any women, nor did he find his way out of the gaze of the man who took interest in Trason.
“I like your body. Sexy, sexy,” the man said.
A few seconds later he asked Trason for sex. He gets down and demonstrates a few positions he has in mind. Trason declined his advances.
“You don’t need to be nervous,” the man explained.
Trason left the room and found about dozen more men. Some casually dressed, others in more professional attire -- all in search of one thing; a good time.
Two of those men were having sex in an open area while a group of men watched. Public sex, it’s what some Sandy Springs residents are afraid will taint their community.
“It’s legal, people are allowed to go watch an adult video in a video booth and you just need the right zoning to do that,” Michael Morrison explained.
Michael Morrison is the owner of Tokyo Valentino. He said what Trason witnessed at the Cheshire Bridge location won't happen at the Sandy Springs store since the location is not zoned for video booths or adult entertainment.
He also explained there’s a reason they’re opening shop in Sandy Springs.
“We open up stores based upon where we are seeing customer flow come from. So we are seeing significant sales from Sandy Springs to our other stores,” Morrison told CBS46 News.
Morrison said he’s also aware of the rumors surrounding crime rates and adult entertainment stores.
“They use this study to say that property values drop because there is an increase in crime. If you want to point to the Cheshire Bridge location you know that is predominately LGBTQ, and I know my own belief is that the gay community, the crime is not as big as in straight community,” Morrison said.
We checked the CBS46 crime tracker and in the last year there have been no major crimes at the Cheshire Bridge Tokyo Valentino, only a few car break ins.
“There are worse things that can open up in your neighborhood. I would much rather live next to one of my stores than a bar that is serving alcohol,” Morrison said.
