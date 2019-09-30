LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a Subway employee fatally shot one man and seriously injured another during a double shooting in Lithonia.
Three people were involved in the shooting that occurred near a Game Stop and Subway on Panola Road in Lithonia around 8:40 p.m.
Police said one man died at the scene and the other man is in serious condition at the hospital.
According to detectives, there was a verbal dispute between the Subway employee and a customer. Moments later, the dispute continued outside, and the employee fired several shots, striking the two men, police said.
Police reported the employee has been detained for questioning.
