ATLANTA (CBS46) - Many know Slutty Vegan for its messy plant based burgers, provocative names and exceptionally long lines.
Instead of taking orders, this home grown business is taking charge.
“The community has been pouring into us so much, we just wanted to pour into them,” said Cole.
As many struggle to survive this coronavirus pandemic, owner Pinky Cole is giving back.
She said she’s donated more than 150 meals to healthcare workers at Northside Hospital and seniors at Baptist Gardens senior living facility.
“We wanted to bring them a treat, and the smiles on their faces were priceless,” said Cole.
Cole said she also paid her employees for the next week and paid rent for other local businesses.
“Some people don’t even know how they’re going to pay their rent, some of these businesses only had enough money for two weeks after closing,” said Cole.
While some owners can’t pay bills, how is Cole able to pay it forward?
“We have rainy day funds so when things like this happen, we are prepared,” said Cole.
She also saved and invested.
Cole said to garner revenue right now, business owners should do the following:
- apply for all grants and loans.
- find free forums online, discussing resources
- partner with other businesses and utilize delivery services.
“To anybody that’s in the grind right now, use this as an opportunity to create more and think about new ideas,” said Cole.
