SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Saturday afternoon, police said they shot a man who was suicidal at apartment complex in Smyrna, after he pointed a gun at officers.
Smyrna Police said someone inside of the man’s apartment called police and asked them to respond to the apartment.
Police said once officers arrived, they tried to negotiate with a man who was armed with a gun in his apartment, but eventually the man started threatening police and pointed the gun at the officers.
Police said at that point the officer shot the man.
“The delicate balance is that we are there trying to protect him from himself and to preserve life, but in a nanosecond he changed the dynamics of the situation where he then was pointing the firearms at us. So we had no choice but to neutralize that situation,” Smyrna Police Lieutenant Louis Defense said.
The police said they are still working to determine whether or not the victim actually fired his weapon at the officer.
Police said none of the officers involved were hurt.
Investigators also said none of the other people inside the apartment with the man were harmed.
Police said it is still unclear what the relationship is between the person who called police from inside the apartment and the victim.
The officer involved in the shooting will remain on administrative leave while the GBI and Smyrna finish their investigation.
