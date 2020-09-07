ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A growing number of young adults have considered suicide as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact every day life throughout the world.
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study reveals at nearly 26 percents of adults between the ages of 18-24 considered taking their own life.
“Mental health conditions are disproportionately affecting specific populations, especially young adults,” according to the report. Other groups with suicidal thoughts includes essential workers and unpaid caregivers.
The survey was recorded in late June and includes 5,000 participants.
“The prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorder was approximately three times those reported in the second quarter of 2019,” the survey cited.
Factors for the increase in suicidal thoughts occurring in 1 in 4 young adults includes job loss, grieving of those lost to COVID-19 and isolation.
Dr. Kevin Gilliland, a clinical psychologist and director of Innovation360, spoke with PEOPLE about the increase.
“There are a lot more people that need counsel and guidance,” he said. “You’re having feelings of isolation and loneliness like you’ve never had before. Everybody’s psychological health has taken a hit.”
