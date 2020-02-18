(CBS46 Atlanta) -- The Museum of Design Atlanta will host summer camp for students interested in design.
In a press release, MODA said it would, "offer full-day, week-long summer sessions covering various topics and skill sets, such as coding, architecture, robotics, 3D modeling and more."
Camp MODA will have several sessions in June and July of 2020.
The camps will be held at multiple locations in Atlanta including including MODA, Georgia Tech College of Design, The Children’s School, The Galloway School and The Lovett School.
The full Camp MODA schedule is available here.
