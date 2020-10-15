ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say a suspected criminal is off the streets following the arrest of Albert Roland.
Police arrested the 38-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Lance Houston. In the early morning hours of August 15 Houston was found lying on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Rockwell Street SW. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators were able to identify Roland as a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. On October 7 Roland was located on Humphries Street in southwest Atlanta. He was arrested without incident.
