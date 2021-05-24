SUWANNEE, Ga. (CBS46) – As school districts wind down the most challenging school year anyone can remember, it’s no surprise that students who struggled with remote learning during the pandemic will be attending summer school.
In Gwinnett County, however, a surprising number of families are choosing summer school. The district has more than tripled its summer programs from 7,000 to 24,000 students. Thousands more could take advantage of the digital version.
“It’s a whole new world,” said Dr. Clay Hunter, associate superintendent for curriculum and instructional support for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Hunter said this summer, for the first time, students will preview next year’s standards, rather than simply review material from the previous year.
“The strategy does not need to be simply, ‘I didn’t do well in second grade, so let me go back through all of the second-grade work,’” he said. “Instead, the strategy needs to be, ‘Let’s take a look at what third grade is going to look like.’”
None of the summer school programs are mandatory.
“That is what’s so powerful about the 24,000 students that will be coming,” Hunter said. “This is all volunteer.”
Part of the excitement comes from parents, he said.
“They want to make sure that their children don’t fall prey to this ‘learning loss’ that they are hearing about across the nation,” said Hunter.
He also credits new enrichment camps the district is offering for hands-on subjects -- like technology, art, and music – that some students missed.
Roughly 1,600 teachers signed up to work during the summer. Plus, more than 100 college students who are studying to be teachers will be brought on as paid tutors.
Hunter said the key to success for students will be assessments at the end of the summer.
“I push back on the notion that this was a lost year for our students,” he said. “We need to find out what they know and then build on what they know,” adding that it’s okay if it takes a few summers for students to get back on track.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.