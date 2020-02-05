SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Most residents of Summerville are being advised to use bottled water for drinking and cooking due to advanced levels of an organic chemical that could cause health issues.
City officials say on January 30, 2020, sample results came back showing combined levels of PFOA and PFOS in the finished water from the Raccoon Creek treatment plant. Those results were above the U.S. EPA Health Advisory Level.
Studies indicate that exposure to PFOA and PFOS over certain levels may result in adverse health effects, including developmental effects to fetuses during pregnancy or to breastfed infants.
Pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants are most sensitive to these chemicals and can reduce their potential risk by not using water from the City of Summerville public water system.
The city says to use bottled water for drinking and cooking of foods that absorb water and use formula that does not require adding water or use bottled water intended for infants to make formula.
Water can be used for bathing or brushing teeth.
