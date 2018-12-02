Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The cities of Atlanta and Alpharetta joined several other Georgia municipalities Sunday allowing the “Sunday Brunch Bill” to become law.
Restaurant workers can now pour alcoholic drinks starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays instead of having to wait until 12:30 p.m.
The Georgia Restaurant Association lobbied lawmakers for four years, asking them to let the citizens decide. The legislature approved the measure during the 2018 session, allowing municipalities to put the referendum question on the November ballot.
Voters in most metro Atlanta communities approved the Sunday Brunch Bill overwhelmingly.
You can find out which cities and counties passed the measure here.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.