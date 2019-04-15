TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) – While most of the area was spared from major severe weather damage, areas like Tucker, Georgia saw powerful storms leave a path of destruction and in one case split a home in two.
A Tucker couple was in their home when the storms knocked down an 80-year-old oak tree. The tree fell into their home, splitting it in two. The couple told neighbors it was divine intervention that kept them from being killed by the falling trees. The home is expected to be a total loss.
An arborist surveying the damage said the tree was healthy and wouldn’t have been marked for removal. The couple just happened to be unlucky when it came to the storm and the tree.
In other parts of the area, multiple homes were left without power and a road was blocked after a pine tree was blown over. The tree broke through powerlines and left much of the community stranded.
"Everything switched off computer, lights, the whole thing," said Andy Miller. "We were out at least probably 16 hours. We basically slept in the dark with a bunch of flashlights and candles going. Fifty houses were blocked by the giant tree coming down and there's just one road that goes back into that neighborhood."
Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in Georgia Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
