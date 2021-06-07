ATLANTA (CBS46) — Sunshine Mills has issued a voluntary recall of four varieties of dog food after salmonella was found in a random 5-pound bag during routine testing.
No illnesses or complaints have been reported, but the potential contamination was reported after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected the salmonella.
Here in Georgia, the only dog food affected was the FRM Gold Select High Performance 50 lb. bag with a best if used by Oct. 6, 2021 date.
The recall also includes:
- Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 40 lb. bag (MS, FL, TN, LA, VA, NC, TX) - Best if used by Oct. 7, 2021.
- Sprout Sporting Dog Food 5 lb. & 40 lb. bags (MN, WI, IA, SD, ND) - Best if used by Oct. 6, 2021.
- Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula 16 lb. & 40 lb. bags (TX, MS, FL, AL) - Best if used by Oct. 6, 2021.
