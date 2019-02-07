ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Atlanta History Center owns three of the original columns from the historic Equitable building. Trust Company of Georgia, which would later be called SunTrust, operated in the building, which was built in 1892.
“Ernest Woodruff and Joel hurt, some of the great early boosters of Atlanta were among its founders so it has a rich history here and very important part of Atlanta’s corporate scene,” Atlanta History Center CEO Sheffield Hale.
SunTrust celebrated 125 years in Atlanta in 2016. Now the bank is merging with BB&T. The combined banks will move headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Technology is a big cost for these organizations and when you're a regional bank, your ability to deliver the kind of service you need for technology, it's tough and that's part of the reason that they want to scale up,” said Kevin Crowley with Emory University said the merge isn't all that surprising to him.
“They're top line revenues are under some pressure and at the same time they're costs have been rising, pressuring up,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
So, what does it mean for Atlanta? Crowley said it's highly likely some branches will close and jobs will be lost but he doesn't predict a large departure of employees.
“Some of the business that SunTrust does is so called investment banking or wholesale banking and BB&T does not do that business. From what I understand those jobs are going to remain in Atlanta.”
Hale doesn't see the merge as the end of SunTrust, the bank that once kept Coca Colas' secret formula in a vault downtown.
“We have the time capsule that came out of the building that they sold to Georgia State,” he said.
It's buried in a garden and they plan to open it in 50 years when SunTrust, operating under a new brand and name, will be 175 years old.
