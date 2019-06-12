ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- SunTrust Bank and BB&T announced a merger on Wednesday. The combined company will now be known as Truist and will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company.
"Truist is a brand name representative of two mission and purpose-driven companies coming together to serve our clients as a true financial partner," said SunTrust Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers in a press release.
The merger is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2019.
Beth Marshall, Vice President of Communications for the Braves, said in a statement the SunTrust Park name will remain the same for now.
“The Atlanta Braves and SunTrust have a great partnership, and we will work together on the new name for SunTrust Park. Nothing will change for this season, and SunTrust’s naming rights commitment will continue for years to come,” she said.
