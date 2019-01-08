Anthony Martin is documenting for himself the transformation of Kennedy Park.
"It needs to be refurbished. This whole area. It will definitely bring the area up."
The park is located in the Vince City and English Avenue section of of Atlanta. It's an area that has seen some economic challenges, but thanks to Super Bowl this park is getting a multi-million dollar upgrade.
The park includes an all purpose field with the same artificial turf as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will also be a basketball court, pavilion area and playground space for children.
"This is why I got into this job, is because it's something I know is going to help the community," said Blayne Hull, a project superintendent overseeing the transformation. "Help the kids mostly. I've always enjoyed that part. We've had kids come by, hanging on the fence, saying when can we get out."
Renovations cost just over $2 million paid for through an NFL Foundation matching grant and privately raised money.
