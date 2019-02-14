ATLANTA (CBS46) – If you tried to find a hotel room in Atlanta over Super Bowl weekend, you know just how booked hotels were across the area. It turns out, the occupancy rate for Super Bowl weekend was nearly a 100 percent increase from the year before.
According to the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, hotel occupancy in the city of Atlanta surged to 96 percent the weekend of Super Bowl LIII. The Atlanta CVB said that equated to a 94 percent increase from the same weekend in 2018.
Overall, from Friday, February 1 to Monday, February 4, the Super Bowl required 20,000 rooms on peak nights in the metro area. The NFL also secured 100 venues for Super Bowl-related events during the weekend. The CVB said the city welcomed approximately 150,000 visitors for the big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.