ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Do you have old electronics taking up space in your home or office? Zoo Atlanta and the National Football League have teamed up to help you remove the unwanted clutter.
They are inviting the community to to bring their E-Waste to the free Super Bowl LIII Recycling Rally which will be held Saturday, January 19.
Accepted items include:
Desktop and laptop computers
LCD and CRT monitors
Televisions
Computer cables, mice and keyboards
Gaming consoles
Telephones and answering machines
Stereo and audio equipment
Paper shredders
Alarm clocks
Printers
Cameras
Conferencing equipment
Remote controls
Earphones
Small electronic appliances
Electronic toys
Cell phones and accessories
Glass and vacuums
The first 250 families bringing in items will receive a gift bag, and all who bring items for recycling will receive a discount on Zoo Atlanta admission. Zoo admission is not required to attend the event.
The Super Bowl LIII Recycling Rally will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the circular drive just outside the Zoo Atlanta entrance gates. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with unloading items from vehicles.
