ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is officially in Super Bowl mode.
Road closures have begun, and your commute starting Tuesday might take a bit longer.
“I cannot think of going out of my home and driving my car around this week in Atlanta, it’s going to be impossible,” said Atlanta resident, Muhammad Usman.
Super Bowl LIII is around the corner and the city is preparing.
Starting Monday multiple streets are closed down so crews can set up for events.
City officials are urging everyone to use public transportation and ride sharing whenever possible.
"Please, please, please take MARTA. Take public transportation. We're going to have a number of roads that will have lane closures, we will have redirection of traffic. There's a footprint that is secure that vehicles cannot go in that surrounds the stadium. So, take MARTA where possible,” said Chief Erika Shields, with the Atlanta Police Department.
Baker Street is closed between Centennial Olympic Park and Luckie.
Mitchell Street is shut down between MLK Jr. Drive to Elliot Street.
“We want to make sure the public knows about them in advance, so they can plan ahead, be mindful of them, be aware of them, and plan accordingly,” said Sergeant John Chafee, with the Atlanta Police Department.
Magnum Street between Markham to Foundry Street is also closed.
And MLK Jr. Drive is closed between Northside Drive to Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
“I feel it’s going to be jammed pack here, thousands of people coming to Atlanta for the Super Bowl, I can’t even imagine,” added Usman.
Starting this Wednesday Andrew Young International Boulevard will close between Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
“God save us,” Usman joked.
