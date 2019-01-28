Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Although activities have been taking place over the past week, things begin to ramp up as we begin Super Bowl Week!
Monday marks Super Bowl Opening Night, where players and coaches from both teams address the nation for the first time since arriving in town for the big game. It will be the only time the two teams will be in one location before the game.
Opening Night kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Los Angeles Rams interview session. That will be followed by the New England Patriots at 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Of course, several other events are happening to keep everyone engaged. Other activities include the Super Bowl Experience, which kicked off on Saturday.
At the Experience, there are plenty of exhibits and interactive games. Fans can also take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, collect autographs, and check out a collection of all 52 Super Bowl rings!
Other exhibits include Super Bowl Live! a free to the public fan village that highlight's Atlanta's vibrant music scene.
Also beginning Monday is the Bridgestone Fan Gallery, where fans can watch members of the media in action.
More events are planned later in the week, including:
Walter Payton Man of the Year Legacy Reception (January 31)
20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (January 31)
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, featuring Migos, Ludacris and more (January 31)
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, featuring Aerosmith and Post Malone (February 1)
24th Annual Kick off the Rebuild (February 1)
Super Bowl Breakfast (February 2)
Taste of the NFL (Party with a Purpose-February 2)
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, featuring Bruno Mars and Cardi B (February 2)
GameDay Fan Plaza (February 3)
NFL on Location (February 3)
