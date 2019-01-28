ATLANTA – Super Bowl LIII is less than a week away and some ticket prices are starting to drop on the secondary ticket market.
According to StubHub, the least expensive “get in” ticket is listed at $2,950 per ticket. For that price, you’ll sit in Row 20 in section Upper Endzone 324 or Upper Endzone 327. If you’re looking to pay just a smidge more, you can sit in Suite 232 for $209,250 or Suite C2 for $488, 250!
Secondary ticket seller SeatGeek.com was also reporting get in ticket prices for about $2,800. Those tickets will put you in Row 18 of Section 349. The high-end tickets on SeatGeek.com included Row 4 of Section Club 127 for the price of $16,800. SeatGeek was also offering a $300 discount when any tickets are purchased, which would reduce the price of the get in price to $2,500.
TicketIQ.com said the average list price of Super Bowl LIII tickets stood at $7,421 as of Monday. The website reported despite low demand, ticket prices spiked 15 percent Sunday, but were down 1 percent from the previous Sunday.
