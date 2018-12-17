ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For the next few days, you have the chance to see how the city of Atlanta Police Department and the Super Bowl Host committee plan to deal with traffic two months from now.
Organizers and law enforcement leaders held an informational meeting Monday night at the Georgia World Congress Center. They tell CBS46 they’re expecting 150-thousand out of town visitors for Super Bowl 53 and events surrounding it.
Organizers say they learned a lot from folks in Minneapolis and Houston, the cities which hosted the most recent Super Bowls. Host committee leaders say drivers should start feeling the impacts of the lane closures, road closures and detours, beginning Saturday January 26th.
You can get more information from meetings at the Georigia World Congress Center Tuesday, December 18th at 6 p.m.,
Wednesday, December 19 at 10 a.m., and Thursday December 20 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.